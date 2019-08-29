The Talbott Brothers, a Portland-based folk duo, will bring their rock, blues and pop music, fused with storytelling, to Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., in October.
Tickets are $28 and available through phtww.com.
Nick and Tyler Talbott’s two-hour show will start at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
Walla Walla music lovers Joe Gribnau and Josh Gonzales, who became fans of the act and wanted to bring the music to a local venue, booked the act.
Raised in Imperial, Neb., near the Colorado border, the two discovered their love of music through their father’s old dreadnought guitar, according to a bio online. They learned to play along to vinyl of Johnny Cash, Bob Seger and The Beatles. They began writing their own music together and eventually moved to their mom’s hometown of Portland, where they have continued writing and performing.
Tyler, the younger of the two, is lead vocalist and plays baritone guitar and harmonica, while Nick provides backing vocals and lead guitar.