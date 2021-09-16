Head out on the grueling Point 5K — that's 546.8 yards, 1,640.4 feet or 0.3 of a mile — and help raise funds for Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary’s event to benefit the Walla Walla Valley Disability Network.
The Race for the Rest of Us, open to racers of all physical abilities, will be from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Participants can sign up online at ubne.ws/point5K, or at the race course, around a good-sized city block near the Walla Walla Regional Airport starting and finishing at Quirk Brewing, 425 B St.
The $30 entry fee gets each road warrior a “Proud Finisher” T-shirt, a pint of beer or root beer, a sticker to prove they finished and other prizes.
