A celebration and ribbon cutting will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 17 at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach St.
Managing Director Mikki Jones and members of the board of directors will be on hand to talk about the theater’s 75-year history of delivering plays to the Walla Walla Valley.
The diamond celebration will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, tours of the theater and chances to win tickets to the productions planned for the upcoming season.
For more information, call 509-876-2316.