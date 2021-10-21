Volunteers ready the theater lights

Volunteers ready the theater lights for upcoming productions at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla.

 Courtesy photo

Talk about your long intermissions. COVID-19 has interfered with so many aspects of daily life, but things are now opening up and the curtain is soon to rise again at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E Sumach St.

As changes in usher duties have been impacted by the coronavirus, the theater will offer freshened training for volunteers from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the theater. Register at ubne.ws/usher to participate in the training.

Changes to duties ushers must note when welcoming patrons for live performances:

  • All volunteers must be fully vaccinated
  • Masks must be worn at all times
  • Refreshments and wine will not be served during intermission

Ushers are needed on opening weekend for Little Theatre's first production, "See How they Run," with shows Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6. Additional performances are Nov. 12-13, 19-20 and Sunday matinees on Nov. 14 and 21.

For more details call the main office at 509-876-2316 or email Executive Director Mikki Jones at mikki.jones@ltww.org.

The venue is currently allowed to operate at full capacity. "We maintain high standards of cleaning and sanitation procedures, and remain in communication with local health officials," Jones said in the LTWW newsletter.

As per state guidelines all patrons must wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, except while actively eating or drinking. Disposable face coverings will be available upon request. 

Attendees who are experiencing any COVID-19-related symptoms, are asked to stay home. Contact the box office to rearrange a theater viewing opportunity.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Load comments