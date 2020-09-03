By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
The Little Theatre of Walla Walla is hosting a series of classic radio dramas in a readers’ theater format — outdoors in the parking lot east of the theater building, 1130 Sumach St.
Performances of approximately one hour will be Saturday and Sunday evenings, weather permitting, for four weeks starting Saturday, Sept. 5.
Seating, using your own chairs, will be in one of 17 “pods” with space for no more than four individuals, according to ltww.org/radiohour.
Reservations are strongly encouraged for one-four people may be made through the online ticketing system or by call 509-876-2316 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Festival pod-seating, which begins a half hour before the performance is “first-come-first-served” to select the location of your pod.
Five minutes prior to performance empty pods will be offered to stand-bys.
Admission is free, although donations will be accepted.
Performances:
- Friday and Saturday: seating at 6 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m. Two short dramas directed by Jeremy Reed: Agatha Christie’s Poirot in “The Case of the Careless Client,” and the Sherlock Holmes “Adventure of the Tolling Bell.”
- Sept. 12 and 13: seating at 6 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m. Two short dramas directed by Jeff Schlicher: Sam Spade “The Blood Money Caper” and “The Maltese Falcon.”
- Sept. 19 and 20: seating at 5:30 p.m., show at 6 p.m. Hour-long drama directed by Douglas Carlsen: “Rebecca.”
- Sept. 26 and 27: seating at 5:30 p.m., show at 6 p.m. Two short dramas directed by George Smith: “The Hitchhiker” and The Saint “High Fence.”
- The theater worked with the Walla Walla County Health Department to develop proper distancing and sanitizing guidelines because of the coronavirus, said LTWW Managing Director Mikki Jones in a release.
To meet those guidelines a number of restrictions are necessary for attendance: Masks are required — no exceptions; no more than four individuals seated in a pod; patrons must bring their own chairs — seating will not be provided by the theater; bathrooms will not be available; no food or alcoholic beverages; no smoking; no pets; no movement in and out of pods once audience members are seated and out of respect for all, do not come if you are feeling ill.
“There is no roadmap for presenting live theater in this time of COVID; we are learning as we go.
“Please respect our guidelines for attendance and be patient with us. Our desire is to entertain you and bring moments of joy in these trying times,” according to the website.