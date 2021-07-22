For the first time since February 2020, the Museum After Hours program will be an in-person program at Fort Walla Walla Museum’s Grand Hall at 755 Myra Road.
The program begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 29, hosted by Mike Denny. Titled “From a College to a Town: The 75-year History of College Place,” the presentation looks at the town’s history with its beginnings and building around Walla Walla College in 1891.
Denny will review the role of the local Indian tribes, the U.S. Army, missionaries and emigrants from Italy, China and Ireland.
He will also discuss early settlers headed to Oregon Country from east of the Mississippi River such as Dr. Nelson G. Blalock.
Notable events Denny will touch upon include the production of the first Walla Walla sweet onions, its first banks, expansion, devastating fires, disease and the eventual fight to incorporate the hamlet.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Monday.
The event season is just getting underway. Find event listings and Living History performance schedules online at fwwm.org. Memberships for the year are available. Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for students and seniors 62 and older, and $9 general admission.
