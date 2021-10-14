Traditional Irish music performing group The High Kings will give a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Tickets are on sale now.
Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O’Brien make up The High Kings.
The band formed in 2007 when Dunphy, Clancy, Holden and former member Martin Furey were asked to join a brand new Irish ballad group by David Kavanagh after he noticed a gap in the market for a band specializing in traditional Irish music.
The High Kings play 13 instruments between them creating their unique sound and atmosphere they showcase.
Their self-titled debut album reached No. 2 on the Billboard World Music chart, and in 2009, The High Kings played five consecutive sold out shows in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.
They licensed their second studio album, “Memory Lane,” to Universal Music Ireland — signifying the fast trajectory that the band has taken in their short lifespan. “Memory Lane” went platinum four months after its release.
For a dozen years The High Kings have toured frequently and released four studio albums, two live albums and two DVDs. In 2017, they released a compilation album, “Decade,” which celebrated 10 amazingly successful years together and also included five brand new recordings.
In 2012, they performed for President Barack Obama in Moneygall, which led to a personal invitation from the president to perform at the 2012 White House St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
They flew directly from London where they headlined for the Lord Mayor of London’s St. Patrick’s Day concert.
In 2015, The High Kings were invited to the Pentagon as guests of Gen. Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. They performed alongside the U.S. Marine Corps Band.
The High Kings are widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre, according to a release, and perform to sold out venues across the globe.
Admission is $40. For tickets, go to phtww.org.
