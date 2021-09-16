The free, family friendly Zaniac Comedy Show will be outdoors from 2-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The Little Watts Series of Family Entertainment performance is sponsored by Walla Walla Valley Honda.
The Zaniac is a comedy beacon who bounces from one end of the stage to the other like an untamed rubber band. He juggles bowling balls and flaming torches and slices vegetables in half with a flying playing card.
"Every volunteer the Zaniac brings on stage becomes a hero and leaves with a memory that they’ll have for the rest of their life," according to a release. "Alex (Zerbe) has mad skills, killer dance moves and the comedy is always 100% clean."
Folding chairs will be provided, but patrons are welcome to bring their own chairs. The street will be closed to vehicle traffic. Beverages, popcorn and snacks will be available for purchase. For more information visit phtww.org or call the box office at 509-529-6500.
