Combine Art Collective owner and featured artist Patty Gardner will show her most recent work in hand-carved woodblock prints.
She is experienced in wax and bronze casting, visual and graphic design, relief printing and woodblock engraving.
"The Egg and I" exhibit, which runs Thursday, May 6, through the end of the month, will also feature artwork by Carol Gibb. Gibb, who often spends Walla Walla time with friends and family, creates detailed pysanky-style eggs.
The show 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at Combine Art Collective, 130 E Rose St., in the Showroom on Colville.
For more information, see combineartcollective.com and @combineartcollective and contact combineartcollective130@gmail.com.