Kim Nemeth bought her first weaving loom 11 years ago and has been weaving ever since.
On Nov. 2, she opened The Cotton Wool studio in downtown Walla Walla.
Nemeth, The Cotton Wool’s owner and master weaver, is thrilled to finally be able to have a public space not only to display her own work, but to show off the work of other local artists.
She was working out of her weaving studio in her home garage for the last five years but was waiting and hoping for the right opportunity to expand into a different space.
Plus, with the pressure of COVID-19 and everyone being forced to stay home last year, she thought it would be best for her to look elsewhere to expand her studio.
And, just to get out of the house.
“I know there are a lot of other local makers in town, and we don’t necessarily have space to show our work,” Nemeth said.
“So that was a huge component for me, for getting this studio. I wanted it to be more than a studio for just me. I wanted it to be a place where I could have other makers selling or showing their stuff and create a space where people can grow their craft.”
The Cotton Wool, located next to Yamas Greek Eatery on First Street between Main and Alder streets, is made up entirely of artwork from local makers.
Nemeth said her move to Walla Walla was part of what sparked her interest in the craft of weaving.
She moved from her home state of Ohio to the Pacific Northwest to take a job at Walla Walla’s Kirkman House Museum as an AmeriCorps volunteer.
When she arrived in town, Nemeth’s AmeriCorps project was to develop a textile center to present the work of local fiber artists and showcase the process of spinning, dying and weaving.
She accomplished this with the help of some master weavers, as Nemeth described them.
She worked with Peggy Hoyt and her husband, who were masters of their craft, Nemeth said. That project was what opened her eyes to weaving.
“I was fascinated by it but at that time didn’t have any inclination to pick it up,” Nemeth said. “A few years later, I used some birthday money and bought my own loom and started playing around with it. And then it kind of spiraled from there.”
After buying her first loom, Nemeth was hooked.
She began by teaching herself how to warp a loom, or stretch the fiber in place, and weave pieces together.
She started selling homemade scarves so she could buy more yarn to make more scarves, or “feed the craft” as she put it.
The Cotton Wool displays wall hangings and other various pieces Nemeth has made, but the shop also contains the work of seven other Walla Walla artists.
For those interested in weaving, basketry, ceramics, quilting and many other forms of craft, Nemeth’s shop has it all.
What else to find at The Cotton Wool:
- Basketry by Alex Sorrels of Fiber and Fuzz
- Ceramics by Robin Levanthal
- Knitting by Elaine Vandiver, Old Homestead Alpaca
- Paper Cutting by Allison Palmer
- Quilting by Kathleen Gemberling
- Woodworking by Mark Thomas
- Fabric dyeing by Jessica Cook
Although they have never worked explicitly on a project together, Nemeth looks forward to future collaboration with local artists and the opportunity to showcase some of their work.
“Once everyone’s work was here, you can start to see similarities in choices — colors, patterns — that are replicated through different mediums and things like that,” Nemeth said.
Weaving, for those who don’t know, is creating a woven structure out of yarn — involving precision and dedication to the craft.
Simply put, it’s the intersection of two lines, as Nemeth would say. Two pieces of thread, repetitively woven to create a pattern and then, eventually, a fabric.
A task you certainly can’t learn overnight.
“That’s the catch,” Nemeth joked. “You have to do it over and over to get good at it. They say it takes 10,000 hours to become a master crafter, but I don’t know if that’s even enough time. You can’t cheat it. You have to be present, show up for it, and work on it consistently.”
The Cotton Wool is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment.
To see more of Nemeth’s work, visit kimnemeth.net.
