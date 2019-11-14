“Does that mean I have to go?” Bob Bradley asks of his wife, Grace Bradley, when she reluctantly takes on the Christmas pageant.
In the hilarious, yet touching Christmas classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Grace Bradley struggles to direct the local Christmas pageant after casting the Herdman children — Imogene, Ralph, Claude, Leroy, Ollie and Gladys — who are notorious for their rowdy misfit behavior.
The family friendly show opens at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach St.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23, 29-30, Dec. 6-7 with 2 p.m. matinees on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7 and 8.
Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults.
Online sales at ltww.org begin on Monday after 7 p.m.
The box office will be open from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, from 4-7:30 p.m. on show nights and from 1-2 p.m. on matinees each week of the performances.
The Herdmans find their way into Sunday school when they discover the church offers snacks each week.
Bullying all the usual cast members into silence, the Herdmans volunteer to play all of the lead roles.
Then, the mayhem begins.
Co-directors are Robert G. Randall and Cheryl Sutlick, with Kaelyn Nelson as assistant director.
Ticket holders may arrive a half hour before curtain to have cookies with Santa and listen to caroling.
“I’ve always wanted to offer more family friendly experiences at The Little Theatre, and this show is just the right ticket,” said Sutlick.
“There generally aren’t many roles for young people at The Little Theatre, but with ‘Christmas Pageant,’ we were able to become more inclusive of all the young talent Walla Walla has to offer.”