Walla Wallan Mike Flake rolled a custom semi-truck off his one-man assembly line on Jan. 26.
His accomplishment represents a form of art, with years of skills honed to create a unique, working machine on wheels.
He spent more than two years in his spare time on the rig, based on a 1960 Mack truck representing time gone by.
“It is the only one of its kind — there is no other one — and it was built in Walla Walla by me,” he said. “It’s the only stretch hood B model make that there is on the planet. It’s to the extreme on the hood.”
Raised on a dairy farm in the early 1960s in Prosser, Washington, Flake developed his craft working on trucks and farm equipment. He got the bug from his first ride in a cattle truck in 1964.
“As a kid, I was always into mechanical things and have always been a mechanic.”
He began working full time after high school and, at one point, owned and operated a semi-truck and trailer rig. He rebuilt engine transmissions, was an automotive machinist for five years in the 1980s and used those skills to craft some of the Mack’s parts.
The Richland native, 64, moved to Walla Walla in 1996 with his wife, Carma Carlile. Flake is co-manager and a mechanic at Tate Transportation, 910 E St., where the custom work was done after hours.
“Move it in, move it out. A lot of fiddling around to get it done,” he said.
His inspiration for this, his fourth special build, came from the appearance of a particular rig.
“I always liked model Diamond T trucks from the 19-teens to 1950s,” he said.
Few models have really long hoods. Kenworth and Peterbilt made them, but Mack never did.
“When I bought the 1960 Mack two and a half years ago, I wanted to make a long-hood D-model. There’s one in Australia, which stretched the hood by 6 inches. This hood went from 49 inches stock to 71 inches long.”
The 1960 Mack’s split windshield was made from 1956-1966. The ‘50s design overlapped from the ‘40s to ‘50s.
“They didn’t change much back then, not like today,” he said. “Stuff back then they made for quite a spell, then moved on.”
His previous projects weren’t as involved.
“This one’s a total, major build. There isn’t a nut or bolt in it I haven’t turned. It was literally from scratch. None of the running gear originally came with it, all parts I had squirreled away.
“That’s the way trucks are made, though,” Flake said. “Different makes used the same steering box or transmission. They’ll share the same engine brand.”
The 1960 Mack has a 1980 Cummins 400-horsepower diesel engine, 12-foot-tall twin exhaust pipes, a 13-speed transmission and twin 80-gallon fuel tanks.
He installed the cab interior with new wiring and air lines, a handmade dashboard of aluminum, comfy after-market air-ride seats and a GPS speedometer.
He cut down and narrowed a 379 Peterbilt visor for over the top of the windshield, which has new glass.
He converted the noisy air-powered wipers to quiet electric.
And the only chrome is on the mirror brackets he made. He polished all of the aluminum and stainless components.
He fabricated the front bumper of aluminum and stainless steel; the solid, round tube high-polished aluminum grille and the panels between the fenders and cab.
He built the hood using 16- to 18-guage steel panels. The steps and boxes are actual battery boxes converted into steps, “a one-of-a-kind original, can’t buy them like that.”
His painter applied a color to the doors and called him to check it out.
“I looked, and the color was not what I picked out. It was a mistake, but I like it — a purplish silver — close but not exactly what was intended,” he said.
Like sleeves on a letter jacket, the fenders are a contrast in shiny black.
An original, solid-brass, trademark Mack bulldog perches atop the hood. Flake hand-stripped four layers of yellow and green paint off the grille, radiator shell and head lamps before hand sanding and polishing them.
The coronavirus pandemic hindered his progress, he said.
“It slowed it way down. I had trouble getting things done. It took six months on the hood, it caused things to drag. It was just a logistical nightmare.”
In terms of getting ‘er done, Flake credits several local people and businesses for their help en route.
Flake plans to sell his masterpiece. The finished Mack’s wheels barely hit the pavement and there’s already a buyer interested in it as a collector’s piece.
The price of a new Mack runs about $140,000-$157,000, but the cost of building and selling this rig is being kept private.
Flake said this is his last hurrah; there won’t be another big project.
“It’s been a real odyssey, a real job, but I’m done.”
And to that effect, on the sides of the truck’s hood above the headlights, it reads, “My Last One.”