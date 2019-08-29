PENDLETON — All children up to age 12 may participate in the Kidz Pow Wow from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd.
Families will enjoy tribal drumming, singing, dancing and culture.
Tribal and nontribal kids can dance with or without regalia. Every child who registers and participates will get a prize.
“This colorful event is a great opportunity to learn about your neighbors, get out in the fresh air and have a lot of fun,” according to a release. The event is free.
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Tamástslikt is one of many Blue Star museums across the nation that offer free admission to families of active duty servicemen and women year-round.
Tamástslikt is a member of the North American Reciprocal Museum Association and offers free admission to members of participating museums.
In addition to the museum and interpretive center, Tamástslikt operates a museum store, cafe and offers meeting room rentals. Tamástslikt is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s days. Kinship Café is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the same days the museum is open.
Find Tamástslikt at the far end of the main driveway of the Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 10 minutes east of Pendleton. For more information, contact Tamástslikt at 541-429-7700 or see tamastslikt.org.