Tickets are on sale for the fourth annual Dancing with the W2 Stars, which will be 7-10 p.m. Oct. 12 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Walla Walla celebrities will take to the stage for the event that will raise funds for Valley Residential Services.
Local participants will be paired with professional dancers and have a week of rehearsals to learn a ballroom dance routine before the live performance and a judging panel.
In addition to seeing the Walla Walla Stars dance, the professionals teaching the stars will perform excerpts from their award-winning showcase “Ballroom Fever.”
Audiences can expect to see breathtaking lifts, hundreds of costumes, theatrical story lines, and a variety of ballroom dance styles, from the sexy Cuban salsa to the energetic American swing to the elegant Viennese waltz.
Valley Residential Services provides personalized support in safe, comfortable, home environments for developmentally disabled individuals, residences for veterans with rehabilitation opportunities, and family assistance services.
Reserved seating tickets, $45, include admission to the After Party Dance Party and are available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.