There’s light at the end of the tunnel for Telander Gallery owners Todd and Kirsten Telander after a series of unforseen delays.
The couple’s downtown shop at 34 S. Colville St., sustained serious damage when a car crashed into and demolished the storefront.
Todd Telander was surprised on the afternoon of Nov. 7 when a driver — who said he accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake while trying to park — crashed his car into the storefront.
It took months to work through the ins and out of the building and car insurance claims, Todd Telander said. The contractor waited to get cost estimates.
The Telanders brought architect Blake Fisher, based in Edmonds, Washington, on board early on, seeking to develop a budget-friendly modern, classy design with the building owner’s approval. The replacement work is expected to commence in May, after the contractor gets supplier estimates and materials are ordered.
When the crash happened, Todd Telander was in the shop and heard a loud boom. Far enough away from the front of the store, he wasn’t hit by debris, but chunks of glass landed where he sat, he told the U-B in November.
He described the damage as “very major. The whole storefront was demolished.” Paintings in the gallery were undamaged, but some frames didn’t fare as well.
The Telanders opened the gallery in October 2013 and celebrated its seventh anniversary in the fall, then had to close it for a few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time of the accident, they were halfway through constructing a few panels to break up the space and provide additional hanging space, Kirsten Telander said in November. They bought new furniture and had sculpture stands built for new pieces.
“It’s been such a tough year, and the silver lining is you know it’s giving us just that much more of an opportunity to change the space up,” she said.
The design will incorporate similar materials, such as a lot of glass and metal, Todd Telander said, although “nothing that would stop another car from smashing it again. What are the odds?”
The temporary structure that currently juts onto the sidewalk will be removed once construction begins. Their son Oliver Telander, who plans to study architecture at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, created a rendering to put in temporary windows.
“At first, it was completely boarded up,” Kristen Telander said. “Without the windows, the space would not be appropriate to accommodate clients. It had no light and felt creepy.”
The couple is meeting people in the gallery by appointment or by chance. Lots of paintings are on display. For details, call 509-540-0068, email toddtelander@gmail.com or see toddtelander.com. Some of Todd Telander’s works are also exhibited at Bacon and Eggs, Tra Vigne and Combine Art Collective.