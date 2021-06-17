Little Theatre sign
Solar lights illuminate The Little Theater of Walla Walla sign.

 Courtesy of The Little Theatre of Walla Walla

Organizers are setting the stage for a theater camp in Walla Walla just for teens ages 12-16.

Upstage Teens will take place Aug. 2-15 at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla for up to 20 young actors.

Those wishing to audition should record themselves giving their names, school they'll attend in the fall, a favorite food and memory, why they like theater and one fact about themselves.

The emotions of frustration, boredom, excitement, confidence and sadness should be expressed during the 5-minute recording.

Email auditions to Kaelyn.pyke@ltww.org and Kate.vancleve@ltww.org.

For those cast, there is a $120 workshop fee, which includes four tickets for family members to see a resulting performance at the end of camp.

Week one, Aug. 2-5, will teach the ins and outs of the theater, engage in hands-on activities and help participants grow as actors.

Week two, Aug. 9-12, will have participants join a cast and rehearse for one of two shows.

One group will rehearse from 9 a.m.-noon and the other from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

There will be double-feature performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14; and a 3 p.m. performance on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Little Theatre is at 1130 E. Sumach St. For more details, call 509-876-2316 or see ltww.org.

 

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,