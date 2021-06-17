Organizers are setting the stage for a theater camp in Walla Walla just for teens ages 12-16.
Upstage Teens will take place Aug. 2-15 at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla for up to 20 young actors.
Those wishing to audition should record themselves giving their names, school they'll attend in the fall, a favorite food and memory, why they like theater and one fact about themselves.
The emotions of frustration, boredom, excitement, confidence and sadness should be expressed during the 5-minute recording.
Email auditions to Kaelyn.pyke@ltww.org and Kate.vancleve@ltww.org.
For those cast, there is a $120 workshop fee, which includes four tickets for family members to see a resulting performance at the end of camp.
Week one, Aug. 2-5, will teach the ins and outs of the theater, engage in hands-on activities and help participants grow as actors.
Week two, Aug. 9-12, will have participants join a cast and rehearse for one of two shows.
One group will rehearse from 9 a.m.-noon and the other from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
There will be double-feature performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14; and a 3 p.m. performance on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Little Theatre is at 1130 E. Sumach St. For more details, call 509-876-2316 or see ltww.org.