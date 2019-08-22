190822 music instrumental instruments.jpg

MILTON-FREEWATER — Taste of Jazz will be from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Castillo de Feliciana, 85728 Telephone Pole Road. 

An evening of jazz standards and original music with a Latin jazz flair will be performed by jazz quartet Sons do Sol. 

Performers are Dave Glenn on trombone; Gary Hemenway on piano and vocals; Doug Scarborough on bass; and Glenn Ayers, percussion. 

They will be joined by special guest vocalist Clairece Rosati. 

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music begins at 7 p.m. 

Tickets are $9 for general admission. As capacity for the event is limited, advance purchase is recommended. 

Seating includes mainly lawn space and a limited number of patio chairs. 

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. 

Food from The Happy Wanderer and wine and sangria will be sold. 

Guests may also bring a picnic dinner and nonalcoholic beverages. 

 

