MILTON-FREEWATER — Taste of Jazz will be from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Castillo de Feliciana, 85728 Telephone Pole Road.
An evening of jazz standards and original music with a Latin jazz flair will be performed by jazz quartet Sons do Sol.
Performers are Dave Glenn on trombone; Gary Hemenway on piano and vocals; Doug Scarborough on bass; and Glenn Ayers, percussion.
They will be joined by special guest vocalist Clairece Rosati.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $9 for general admission. As capacity for the event is limited, advance purchase is recommended.
Seating includes mainly lawn space and a limited number of patio chairs.
Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Food from The Happy Wanderer and wine and sangria will be sold.
Guests may also bring a picnic dinner and nonalcoholic beverages.