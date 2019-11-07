PENDLETON — In 1923, a Missouri lumber company built a town in Northeastern Oregon named Maxville. Hundreds of loggers left Arkansas and Mississippi to live and work there. Many brought their families, and many were African Americans. While the town has since disappeared, the Maxville story is still unfolding.
“Timber Culture,” created by the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center, is an inclusive look at Oregon’s multicultural logging industry. The exhibit opens Friday, Nov. 8, and runs through Dec. 31 at Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Boulevard.
Admission opening day is free. The collection of artifacts and oral histories from past residents and families examines issues of race and justice through the lens of Oregon’s history.
Gwen Trice, an African-American woman who was born and raised in Eastern Oregon and whose father was one of the Maxville loggers, spearheaded the exhibition project. Trice’s Arkansas-born father migrated to Wallowa County as a teenager. He grew up and worked in Maxville, 15 miles north of Wallowa.
Maxville was an active railroad logging town until the early 1930s. Subsequently, logging continued in the area. The Maxville town — including a hotel, post office, two schools, (segregated, one for black children, one for white), bunkhouse and general store — is now gone, save the building which was the hub of the lumber operation from that time.
Learn surprising facts about race and equity in Oregon logging culture from the exhibit that strives to preserve a somewhat neglected chapter of history.
Tamástslikt is open six days a week, from 10am-5pm Monday-Saturday. Kinship Café is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the same days the museum is open. Tamástslikt is at the far end of the main driveway of the Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 10 minutes east of Pendleton. See tamastslikt.org for more details.
For more information, contact Randy Melton at randall.melton@tamastslikt.org or call 541-429-7720.