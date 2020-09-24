Tamástslikt Cultural Institute re-opens
Tuesday, September 22
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute reopened the Museum Store and Kinship Café for limited hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 11am-2pm, beginning September 22.
Kinship Café will offer take-out orders only, with a limited menu. Orders can be called in to 541.429.7702 for pick-up. The menu can be viewed at www.tamastslikt.org/kinship-cafe.
The Museum Store will be open and features an extensive selection of merchandise from Pendleton blankets, apparel, and accessories to DVDs, jewelry, books, and more. Online shopping is also available with free shipping on all orders.
The permanent exhibits are not open until full measures are in place to ensure the well-being of guests and staff. Safety measures will be in force with masks and social distancing required.
About Tamástslikt Cultural Institute
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. All paid admission is good for two (2) consecutive days. A Blue Star museum, Tamástslikt is one of the many museums across the nation that offers free admission to families of active duty servicemen and women year-round. Tamástslikt is also a member of the North American Reciprocal Museum (NARM) Association and offers free admission to members of participating museums.
In addition to the museum and interpretive center, Tamástslikt operates a museum store, café, and offers meeting room rentals. Tamástslikt is open five days a week, 10am-5pm, Tuesday-Saturday; closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Kinship Café is open from 11am to 2pm on the same days the museum is open.
Tamástslikt is located at 47106 Wildhorse Boulevard at the far end of the main driveway of the Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 10 minutes east of Pendleton, Oregon. Tamástslikt can be reached via Exit 216 off Interstate I-84 or by following the “Mission-LaGrande” sign south off Highway 11 onto Highway 331.
For more information, contact Tamástslikt Cultural Institute at 541-429-7700 or visit tamastslikt.org.