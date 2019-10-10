No matter how they move on the dance floor this Saturday, the eight contestants have really already won.
By stepping a little out of their comfort zones in the spirit of charity, these local amateur dancers will raise thousands for Valley Residential Services at the fourth annual Dancing with the W2 Stars at 7 p.m. in the Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
“I have a passion for dancing, and it’s amazing to see how people in our community come together to raise funds for Valley Residential Services,” said contestant Ruben Hernandez.
“I have two close family members that have a disability, and it touches me. I’m excited and honored to be part of this great cause. I’m glad we have this amazing organization in our community.”
Valley Residential supports people with developmental disabilities who live in their own homes in Walla Walla, College Place and Dayton, according to Nancy Riggle, executive director.
The nonprofit also has a transitional housing program for homeless veterans including case management services for up to 34 homeless vets in Walla Walla and College Place.
Valley Residential also provides supervised visits and transportation between children in out-of-home placement and their biological parents.
Tickets are selling fast, said event organizer Betsy Hadden said, but people can still support the cause by sponsoring dancers online at w2stars.com, which boosts competitor’s chances at winning.
Judges are dancers from previous Dancing with the W2 Stars competitions.
This year’s local version of the national TV competition features a chaplain and retired nurse, the supervisor of Walla Walla’s 911 center, a Milton-Freewater teacher, a soccer coach, a college development officer, a funeral director, a bank executive and a communication specialist.
“Being a child of the ’80s, I have all the tools I need!” said contestant Peter Erb. “If I can be ridiculous to raise another up, then let it be so!”
Contestants are paired with professional dancers and have a week of rehearsals to learn a ballroom dance routine before the live performance and a judging panel, according to promotional material.
In addition to seeing the Walla Walla stars dance, the professionals teaching the stars will perform excerpts from their award-winning showcase “Ballroom Fever.”
Audiences can expect to see “breathtaking lifts, hundreds of costumes, theatrical story lines, and a variety of ballroom dance styles, from the sexy Cuban salsa to the energetic American swing to the elegant Viennese waltz,” according to the website.
Dancing with the W2 Stars was created in 2016 when staff from Valley Residential Services approached Hadden’s company, Fresh Marketing and Events, to design a fundraising event.
“We had tossed around several ideas, but I saw this event posted on Facebook by a friend,” Hadden said.
“I called to find out more information. I then called the Utah Ballroom Dance Company. We incorporated the donations to the dancers for votes as another way to raise funds.”
Finding dancers isn’t hard, Hadden said.
“Each year we ask for volunteers,” she said. “We get a lot of people who would like to do it. You have to commit to raising a minimum in donations and promoting the show for ticket sales.
“The fundraising part discourages some. But it’s more than just dancing. We are primarily out here to raise money for VRS.”
Dancing with the W2 Stars is Valley Residential Service’s only large fundraiser, according to Riggle.
“Our budget is very lean for the purchase of equipment, and we were able to raise enough money over a three-year time frame to purchase this very expensive, $55,000 vehicle,” Riggle said.
Funding has increased every year, from just under $10,000 the first year, she said. “This is getting bigger and bigger every year!”
Costs of running Valley Residential have outpaced funding streams, according to the executive director.
“Although we have had funding increases in the past three years, we have had huge increases to the cost of doing business: Affordable Health Care Act, minimum wage increases, paid family leave and paid sick leave,” Riggle said.
“We spend 92 percent of our budget on Direct Support staff members’ wages and benefits, with little to spend on equipment and supplies.”
In addition, regulations from the governmental agencies that fund Valley Residential have increased “dramatically” in the past 10 years, Riggle said, meaning the organization has had to hire more people to meet quality assurance goals.
“Funding that has not kept up with our need, and our high-need clients mean that the turnover of employees is tremendous,” she said.
Services such as the Corps of Recovery Discover for homeless veterans is funded almost entirely through grants and donations. The CORD program provides clients an opportunity to do woodworking, work on their cars, play music in a fully equipped music room, and do other hobbies, Riggles said.
“Without the generosity of donors, the CORD Community Center would not operate at the capacity it operates at now,” she said.
So while dancing is key to Saturday’s event, and preparing their best moves are on the minds of contestants Erb and Hernandez along with Dawn Adams, Melissa Cunnington, Claire Evans, Matt Mahan, Kelly Watson and Steve Owens — even closer to their hearts is the cause.
“My niece was recently in a terrible accident and is now paralyzed from the waist down,” Cunnington said.
“She will most likely be in a wheelchair for the rest of her life. This organization is raising money to purchase a new wheelchair accessible van for our wheelchair community.
“Since her accident I have learned so much about the needs of those who are in wheelchairs. I feel like this is an opportunity for me to help.”
Evans said her husband, Kain, serves on the board for Valley Residential Services.
“And I’ve been so impressed with the work they do for our community. I have gone to the event every year since it started, and I think it’s such a fun and unique fundraising event for such a great organization.”