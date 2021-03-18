TACOMA — After a year of COVID-19 pandemic-related closures, six facilities in Tacoma’s Museum District are springing back to life with new exhibitions and experiences for visitors.
“We are really happy to be at the point of safely reopening and welcoming our community again,” said Washington State Historical Society Director Jennifer Kilmer.
“Stimulating exhibitions, cultural engagement and education are critical nutrients to feed resilience as folks begin to recover from the challenges of the past year. We know people are eager to get out and enjoy new spaces and opportunities to learn and connect, and the museums are ready to fill those needs.”
Some of the museums will initially operate with reduced schedules. Some will also continue to offer online programs and all offer online educational resources. Check each museum’s website for hours and admissions information before you go, as each organization’s situation can change.
“Museums play a critical role in restoring our sense of progress and community by bringing us together virtually and physically to learn about art, culture, history and the natural world around us, about one another and our diverse cultures and backgrounds, through experiences that are transporting, enriching, and, especially important at this time, joyful,” said Brent Mason, executive director at the Foss Waterway Seaport.
Each museum has implemented best practices for public health, including physical distancing, one-way gallery paths, increased cleaning throughout the day, bolstered air filtration systems, and occupancy limits per the Office of the Governor, among other measures. Visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings. With these protocols in place, visitors can feel welcome to dive into the culture again.
Planned opening dates, hours and websites are:
- Washington State History Museum, opens Friday, April 2. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. every third Thursday, with free admission from 3-8 p.m. WashingtonHistory.org. Reopening highlight: Just the Ticket! A journey through the history of railroad passenger travel in Washington. Learn the how, why, when and where passengers rode the rails through the Evergreen state. Also features, a large public model railroad display.
- Museum of Glass, opens to the public Saturday, April 3. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. MuseumOfGlass.org. Reopening highlight: The Hot Shop Team is back to the Cone, and new exhibitions, Counterparts: Glass + Art Elements and René Lalique: Art Deco Gems from the Steven and Roslyn Shulman Collection. Details on Family Days, select educational opportunities, and the Museum Store will be available on the MOG website.
- America’s Car Museum, opens Friday, April 2. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, last entry at 4:30 p.m. AmericasCarMuseum.org. Reopening highlight: Exhibits from the super cars of Steve Saleen to the 1918 Liberty Cadillac 1257X, a special car documented in the Library of Congress and featured in the National Register for Historic Vehicles.
- Children’s Museum of Tacoma, opens Monday, April 12. Hours: Limited daily sessions by reservation only. For more detaisl and how to make a reservation, see playtacoma.org. Reopening highlight: A new climber that allows for big body movement and inspires imaginative play and the grand opening of the Children’s Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
- Tacoma Art Museum, opens Friday, April 16. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, TacomaArtMuseum.org. Reopening highlight: Painting Deconstructed: Selections from the Northwest Collection for a deep dive into the art of painting by focusing on core components that come together to create a finished image.
- Foss Waterway Seaport, opens Thursday, June 3. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Thursday – Sunday, and every Third Thursday with free admission from 4-8 p.m. fosswaterwayseaport.org. Reopening highlight: Private tours available of the brand new Heritage Boat Shop and explore the newly refreshed Rails to Sails exhibit.