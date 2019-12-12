TACOMA – Take a journey through the detailed world of model trains. The Washington State History Museum’s 24th annual Model Train Festival rolls into town Dec. 20-Jan. 1, (open New Year’s Day, but closed Dec. 24-25).
The festival brings railroad clubs from around Puget Sound to share their incredible layouts. Every floor of the Museum comes alive with trains, from the Kitsap Live Steamers 7.5-inch gauge railroad engines to the Mount Rainier N-Scale layout featuring miniature scenery of Western Washington and many more. The state’s largest permanent model train layout is always on display at the museum, operated by Puget Sound Model Railroad Engineers. Train operators will be on hand for questions and conversation. Kids can make their own train creations in the South Sound Magazine Activity Room while their grown-ups join in the fun or relax on the sidelines.
The Freight Train Simulator debuted in 2018 and will be back for another run with all new virtual reality tracks and scenery.
“Visitors had a great time with the freight train simulator last year. How often do you get to drive a train? It’s a unique experience. It is eye-opening too in regard to safety around train tracks,” said Mark Sylvester, director of museum support services.
Operation Lifesaver will educate the public about safety at railroad highway crossings.
New this year, a print-making activity in the Write253 Pop Up Print Shop.
Visitors can try their hand at a printing press to make a free small take-home print. Printers and artists will be on hand to facilitate.
A limited edition train-related print will be available for sale with proceeds supporting the nonprofit Write253’s literacy programs.
Meet Santa and get free photos from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 21-23. Santa is adept at working with little ones who might be fearful of the costume.
Dec. 22 is TeenTix day. Youth who are registered with TeenTix can get in for $5 with a Teen Tix card. The Museum will also welcome Culture Kids card holders with free admission.
“Every year our staff really looks forward to Model Train Festival. We love seeing the delight and joy on visitors’ faces and watching the children become so engaged with the trains and railroad history,” said Molly Wilmoth, lead programs manager.
The festival “makes for an especially memorable activity for those who have family or friends in town. It warms our hearts to see all of the second generation visitors — people who came as kids and are now continuing the tradition with their own children.”
In addition to the model trains, in the Great Hall of Washington History visitors can see artifacts and find out more about how the railroads influenced growth and development in Washington State.
Visit WashingtonHistory.org/support to find out about membership. The museum is at 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Details are at ModelTrainFestival.org.
Also opening on Dec. 21 is the Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth exhibit. Developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, made possible through support from Ford Motor Company Fund and Community Services.