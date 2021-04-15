Walla Walla Symphony’s A Little Night Music concert will be from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, in-person and via live-stream.
The performance will feature the return of director Yaacov Bergman and violinist Anna Okada Burgess. The show will be held at Walla Walla University Church, 212 SW Fourth St., College Place.
The program will feature Mozart’s “Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K. 525;” Joseph Boulogne’s “Chevalier de Saint George Violin Concerto in C major, Op. 5, No. 1” with Burgess; and Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A major, K. 201.”
Burgess, who grew up in Walla Walla, earned a Bachelor’s in music performance from Whitman College and a performer diploma in early music from Indiana University, Jacobs School of Music, where she studied with baroque violinist Stanley Ritchie.
Burgess has performed in period ensembles across the country and in Latin America. Recent engagements include performances with Bach Akademie Charlotte, Pacific MusicWorks, the Indianapolis Baroque Orchestra, Alchymy Viols, Bourbon Baroque, Byron Schenkman & Friends, the Princeton Festival Baroque Orchestra, Incantare and Musikanten Montana.
She is a core member of Las Aves, an emerging ensemble specializing in 17th century chamber music. She is also a founding member of Duo Gem, a historical violin and cello duo and of the Berwick Fiddle Consort, an emerging ensemble focusing on historical fiddling traditions. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, baking, spending time outdoors and writing her own tunes.
Live-stream access and a limited number of in-person tickets are available to purchase. All programs, dates, times and guest artists are subject to change.
For ticket information and other details, go to wwsymphony.org.