Mouse but not baton, buttons but not keys, Zoom but not strings, and most trying of all, smiles on screens, but smiles sans embraces.
These sour notes dominate daily thoughts among many local ensemble and band musicians and soloists whose performances usually elicit the affirmations of applause.
Even the best and most seasoned of music professionals is spinning under the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic’s public health strictures.
There’s too much time on musicians’ hands and too few opportunities to laugh and struggle collectively toward a common goal such as a performance date.
The internationally renowned, versatile conductor, Maestro Yaakov Bergman, leader of the venerable Walla Walla Symphony Orchestra since 1987, recently mused, “ … this is the first time I don’t have a concert date.”
Bergman is looking at the world from a static podium, the New York City home he shares with his pianist wife, Joan Behrens-Bergman.
“There is time to do almost anything, he said on the telephone. “And there is time for memories.”
This is the first music season WWSO has not performed in 113 years as far as he knows, Bergman said. He has never come across evidence that the long-lived local institution has ever had a “total stoppage,” he said. “It’s surreal.”
And from the empty dates in his Walla Walla datebook to the empty seats of Cordiner Hall on the Whitman College campus, a common refrain echoes that he and his WWSO musicians hear. It is silence.
“What is impossible to shake is this incredible melancholy,” Bergman said. “I cannot even say we have the tools to still sustain and encourage one another.”
One of the more difficult aspects of this time, the conductor said, is he misses “the human touch.”
For the upbeat maestro to yearn to pat his orchestra members on the back reflects ensemble musicians’ engagement with one another.
And there is concern about how musicians may respond to their confinements. A sense of hopelessness may lead musicians to put down their instruments or leave their groups altogether.
By orchestrating Bergman’s brio with the tools of the 21st century, symphony musicians, community supporters, board and administrators are pulling out all the stops to stay engaged.
“We want to assure the community we are trying adaptive methods,” said Leah Wilson-Cabasco, WWSO CEO. “We are actively problem solving.”
Just as other staff members are doing, she must work from home right now as part of virus avoidance measures.
The powers of computers, social media, videos, editing software and remote meeting services such as Zoom, pull a virtual cat’s cradle of support into place.
Chief among the sustained are fellow orchestra musicians and fans.
Symphony orchestra enthusiasts include music students, community supporters, educators and the curious. Still, the cyber substitute for that human touch assumes computer literacy and engagement, which may not be universal.
One example of a mood booster is the ongoing series of recorded visits between orchestra musicians and Bergman in New York.
Launched in August, the weekly split-screen dialogues are labeled “Yakking with Yaki,” a label contributed by Bergman’s wife.
These half-hour chats with musicians sharing the works they are practicing is recorded online via Zoom for posting on the WWSO’s website with links to social media.
“There is no agenda, this is not an interview,” Bergman underscored. The aim is to “make us feel positive.”
These “heartfelt chats” between Bergman and the orchestra musicians are usually one-on-one.
“We speak about how we are affected by this, how memorable it is, and we try to laugh. There is a great deal of charm and I get to know them individually.”
These cameos help musicians with one of the more poignant aspects of the pandemic’s cloistering and that is that musicians miss each other.
These recorded sessions along with a separate series of odes to instruments narrated by their musicians are under the Watch & Listen tab at wwsymphony.org/videos.
“There is a certain kind of freedom even while incarcerated, in a way,” Bergman said.
At the same time, he added there is no technical way to play online as an ensemble.
However, with musical underscoring, and new editing know-how, Bergman is discovering how to mix.
He has worked upon a Bach fugue for a trombone quartet. He edited each of the musicians’ solo performances and then reconstituted their individual performances into a group performance.
“It’s like composing a piece of music,” he said. “It’s a very creative idea.” He said he is spending a significant time editing, adding, “I’m learning a lot.”
Musicians also need bright and fulfilling moments to anticipate.
Presently, Bergman, who is also the WWSO’s music director, is making plans for a graduated five-concert mini-series starting in December.
The eclectic-themed concerts will begin with a small ensemble of string players wearing masks, Wilson-Cabasco explained.
The baroque music will probably stream through a virtual space, or maybe on the radio.
“We really need to scratch that itch,” for the players and audiences, she said.
All plans are qualified, “ … safety is the number one concern.”
The vision is that small groups of local symphony musicians playing in supervised health department approved spaces will play and broadcast from the Walla Walla University Church.
First up? A concert called “Corona Season,” Bergman said, with a laugh. After the new year, live audience performances for four other themed orchestrations are tentatively planned, again, if conditions allow.
How tickets or subscriptions or remuneration for the musicians might work has not been decided upon, though an advocacy campaign for donations is already underway, Wilson-Cabasco said.
Orchestras around the country are sharing ideas, “acoustically, musically,” to find ways forward, Bergman said.
People want to come back to some sense of normalcy. “Let’s not belittle the challenge. Self-discipline is critical,” he said. “We must and we will overcome the COVID challenges. We will do what we can. The value of dire circumstances often comes through the arts.”