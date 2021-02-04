Using electronic devices from the comfort of home, readers can Zoom into an early Valentine’s Day gift with National Storytelling Network’s LUUV event on SaturdayFeb. 6.
The Missouri-based NSN said love stories, from personal narratives to folktales and epics by storytellers, will be premiered at the event.
The lineup includes Walla Walla’s own storyteller Rebecca Hom. She’s participating in the Late Night Passion segment aimed at an adult audience. A master storyteller, she has received NSN’s ORACLE award. She has gathered and shared stories on six continents and served as artistic director for the Forest Storytelling Festival in Port Angeles, Washington, for 10 years. She said her love for sharing warms her stories with a deep message.
Storytelling is typically performed in-person, though the art has adapted so audience members can continue to enjoy the centuries-old tradition. The art has always used technology to reach more people, whether through amphitheater acoustics, microphones, split-screens or closed captioning, or streaming on such platforms as YouTube and Facebook Live.
The Early LUUV Show for families will be at 2 p.m. followed by programming for adults — the 5 p.m. Swoon Story Slam and the 7 p.m. Late Night Passion.
The cost for the full weekend is $25 for NSN members or $40 for non-members; separate $10 tickets are available the Swoon Story Slam ticket. The options are to register for the entire event with the All Access Registration, including the Swoon Story Slam, or register to attend only the Swoon Story Slam.
Visit storynet.org/nsnevents for details or directly register at ubne.ws/36kvTMI.
Hom represents Washington state in the celebration of love performances and joins 15 other storytellers from across the United States and five from Spain, Kenya, Scotland, Germany and Australia.
Hom and husband, Dale Hom, transplanted to Walla Walla from the west side two years ago and began carving a niche for themselves, she said.
She offered a class on the Women’s Air Force Service Pilots for Walla Walla Community College’s Quest program and at Fort Walla Walla Museum and held New Faces of Greek Gods and storytelling workshops for the WWCC Kids College. She’s currently researching stories of the WASP program.
“(We) are thrilled to be here. We were beginning to find our niche in the community when the virus hit and the stay home orders were put in place. That made it a bit difficult on new transplants to integrate into the community as fully as we’d intended. But we have found some ways,” she said.
It was an adjustment for the quasi-retirees, who don’t have family or friend connections here. However, it’s “just a big love that we have been fostering for the last couple decades for the area and the community, biding our time. Our family is far flung, with a son and his family in Colorado and a daughter and son-in-law in the Netherlands,” she said.
An Iowa farm kid, Hom came West right after college. She traveled and lived around the states west of the Rockies, she said, with years in Alaska. That included writing a column for the local Alaska newspaper and being a correspondent for Alaska Public Radio, “back in the day.”
“I am most at home in an agricultural-based community and under an expanse of open sky. Tall timber is great, but it sure cuts down the vista. I’m so glad to be making Walla Walla home. Every day, so far. I’m here for the duration,” she said.
NSN plans to continue providing storytelling and international collaborations.