The 35th annual Walla Walla Sweet Onion Festival will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday July 20 between Second and Fourth avenues on Main Street in downtown Walla Walla.
A Friday 5K Funion Run on the Mill Creek Trail starts at 8 p.m. in the athletic parking lot at Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way. It’s the first year for the night run, according to a release from the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
The cost for participants is $10 or $20 with a T-shirt.
The event celebrates the local agricultural community and highlights Washington state’s official vegetable, the Walla Walla Sweet Onion.
The family friendly festival includes executive chef demonstrations using the Walla Walla Sweet Onion, entertainment, live music, the food vendors showcasing the Walla Walla Sweet Onion, artisan and informational vendors.
The Children’s Museum of Walla Walla will put on a KidZone with jumping castle, face painting, kids activities and games. The Sustainable Living Center will have a display to inform the community about the benefits of resource conservation.
For the cooking demonstrations, Chef Yara Irizarry will be prepare Tomato Feta Salad with Sweet Red Onion, Prime Rib with Walla Walla Sweet Onion, Flocking Onion, and Walla Walla Sweet Onion Burger. Chef Dave Munson will prepare Summer Safe Salads. Chef Robin Leventhal will also give a demonstration.
For more details, see downtownwallawalla.com/sweet-onion-festival.