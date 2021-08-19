The 10th annual benefit Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Super Hero Run is a go for Saturday, Sept. 11, on the walking paths of Mill Creek Trail at Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way.
“We are encouraging families, individuals, teams and, of course, superheroes, to run or walk to show their support for the cause and memory of friends or family member who have lost their life in a traffic collision,” said Traffic Safety Coalition Injury Prevention Program Coordinator and Target Zero Manager Ruben Hernandez.
“Through entry fees and program sponsorships, we will be able to assist local victims of DUI and distracted driving collisions, provide prevention education to the youth in Walla Walla County and assist low-income families with car seats and bicycle helmets,” Hernandez said.
There will be 1-mile, and timed 5K and 10K runs with pre- and race day registration costs. A 2021 race shirt by itself is $15.
Sign-in is from 8-9 a.m. The kick-off celebration and costume judging begin at 9 a.m. There will be judges for the top three best super hero costumes.
To register, go to wallawallasuperherorun.itsyourrace.com.