PULLMAN — Based on the Billy Wilder film of the same name, “Sunset Boulevard” will have its premiere in Washington state at the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave.
“Sunset Boulevard” is RTOP’s return to live theater with national talent and local artists on stage, said RTOP Associate Director Michael Todd.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning masterwork of dreams and desire in a land of Hollywood hopefuls includes the lush, swelling standards “With One Look,” “As If We Never Said Goodbye” and “Perfect Year.” Co-directed by theater professionals John Rich and Michael Todd, “Sunset Boulevard” has a limited stage engagement from Sept. 30-Oct. 10.
Gloria Swanson made the role of femme fatale Norma Desmond iconic. Evading debt collectors, impoverished screenwriter Joe Gillis stumbles into the faded silent-screen goddess’ reclusive fantasy world at her Sunset Boulevard mansion.
Persuaded to work on the masterpiece film script, Desmond believes it will put her back in front of the cameras. Gillis is seduced by her and her luxurious lifestyle. He becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic existence until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.
The production, based on Billy Wilder’s 1950 film noir screenplay, premiered at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End in 1993, ran for almost four years and played to nearly two million people.
The American musical premiere was at the Shubert Theatre in Century City, Los Angeles, in December 1993, starring Glenn Close as Desmond. The musical was an instant success and played 369 performances before moving to Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre in 1994.
The Broadway production went on to win seven 1995 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical for Close.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 6-9. Matinee performances begin at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 9-10.
General admission is $18-$25. For more information, go to rtoptheatre.org or call 509-334-0750.
