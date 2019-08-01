190801 Sunday DavePaul5.jpg

Dave Woolsen and Paul Gregutt are DavePaul5.

As DavePaul5, the duo of Dave Woolsen and Paul Gregutt will perform from 2-4 p.m. Sunday on the Xbuck Patio at Crossbuck Brewing, 410 N. Second Ave. The event is open to those 21 and older.

Call 509-526-4100 for more details. 

