The Walla Walla Public Library theme for July is summer.
This week’s adult feature is fiction: “The Girls in the Stilt House,” by Kelly Mustian.
In a world too cruel to make a place for them, Matilda and Ada become an army of two, fighting a war for their own refuge. This is a gripping novel about friendship, danger, isolation, and the vivid, dripping, moving landscape of a Mississippi swamp. If you loved “Where the Crawdads Sing,” you’ll love this one. — Nina de Gramont, author of “The Last September.”
The youth selection is a picture book: “Dusk Explorers,” by Lindsay Leslie.
In this old-fashioned story, summer evenings are a time when children play games with their friends in the neighborhood, climb trees, discover worms, find toads, and catch fireflies. Set in a suburban neighborhood, a diverse group of kids and an eclectic array of insects and other animals enjoy roaming around their neighborhood as the day comes to a close. The bold, two-page illustrations in bright colors enhance the themes of exploration and tech-free play. This title will bring back childhood memories of innocent play for adults and spark interest in children to go out in nature and enjoy technology-free time with friends and family. — School Library Journal
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.