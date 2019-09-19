Waterbrook Winery will host an evening of entertainment featuring The Suitcase Players, a small group of actors and dancers directed by Vicki Lloid.
Two performances are planned, the first at 6 p.m. Saturday at Waterbrook, 10518 US-12; the second at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at DAMA Wines, 123 E. Main St.
The Suitcase Players create chamber performance pieces for alternative venues.
At Waterbrook they will present The Traveler, an abstract look at relationships, composed of dance and theatrical elements.
Also, enjoy compact street styles set by Peter de Grasse and contemporary sounds of DJ StarRock Rob Snow.
Dinner, wine and the arts are also at Waterbrook. Stay after the show for more music provided by DJ StarRock.
The DAMA Wines performance will include The Traveler plus a solo by Peter de Grasse. The entire dance/theater portion of the performance runs about 35 minutes or so.