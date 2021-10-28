CANNON BEACH, Ore. — For 34 years, the Stormy Weather Arts Festival on the first weekend in November has been one of Cannon Beach’s most popular events.
Visitors can immerse themselves in the creative culture that has been a part of the community recognized as one of the 100 best art towns in America.
The weekend festival, Nov. 5-7, offers musical performances and gallery events, the opportunity to meet renowned artists, see their latest works or watch them demonstrate their techniques.
A variety of safe gatherings, artist demonstrations, paint classes, and free live musical performances with regional musicians at outdoor venues throughout the town are planned.
Cannon Beach is home to over a dozen art galleries. Many of their most successful national and regional artists and prominent local artists will be showcased during the festival.
A weekend full of art gallery events and guest artists is scheduled throughout town. For a full list of galleries and those event details visit CBGalleryGroup.com.
Check the Cannon Beach Chamber website for the latest updates on additional weekend events at cannonbeach.org/swaf.
"Cannon Beach is committed to the continued health and safety of everyone in our community"
Organizers are focused on taking every measure to respect the safety and well-being of all attendees.
