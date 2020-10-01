By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
TACOMA — Historians, museum professionals, K-12 educators, archivists, historic preservationists, graduate students and history enthusiasts will gather to explore the theme “Contested Spaces: Power and Resistance in the Pacific Northwest.” However, Washington State Historical Society’s 67th Pacific Northwest History Conference is virtual this year, from Oct. 20-23.
The Pacific Northwest has long been a place of contested spaces. “As we embark on a new decade and upcoming presidential election, profound demographic, economic, political and cultural changes continue to shape struggles over power, rights, and freedoms in this region. These challenges have also produced different forms of resistance by diverse groups of people,” said Julianna Verboort, marketing and communications director with the state historical society, in a release.
A committee made up of historians, public historians, tribal historians and labor historians from across the Pacific Northwest, chose the theme, said Allison Campbell, heritage outreach manager for the society. “When we decided on this theme eight months ago, we knew that the conference would be scheduled on the eve of the 2020 election. We knew that it was during the year of the suffrage centennial. But in no way could we have predicted just how timely this theme would ultimately be.”
The conference will feature 16 panels on a range of topics related to the theme. The Pacific Northwest Historian’s Guild will also host a roundtable where historians can informally discuss their current research projects and receive feedback from peers. Three keynote panels will explore the topics of digital history, tribal history in K-12 curricula and labor history in the Pacific Northwest. Evening programs will feature presentations on cocktail history in the West and a virtual behind-the-scenes tour of the upcoming Washington State History Museum exhibition, Votes for Women: 100 Years and Counting (opening Oct. 24).
The sessions include: Regional Resistance to National Isolationism; Past and Present: Tribal Responses to Disease in the PNW; Race, Sexuality and Environmentalism: Creating Shared Identity Across Political and Regional Divides; and Foodways: Historical Inquiries at the Intersection of Labor, Environment and Colonialism.
It’s a first to host the regional virtually. “We know it’s hard to replicate the energy and camaraderie of an in-person conference, but this virtual format will allow broader participation and greater access with a lower participation cost, while enabling Pacific Northwest historians to show off some of the best work being done today,” said Campbell. The full access registration is $75 for Washington State Historical Society members, $100 for non-members, and $50 for students, K-12 teachers and contingent faculty. Full access registration includes all of the sessions and recordings of sessions, a research roundtable, keynote panels and evening programs. The limited access option is free and includes the three keynotes and evening programs.
To register, see the conference schedule and find further information, go to WashingtonHistory.org exhibitions and events tab, or contact Allison.Campbell@wshs.wa.gov.