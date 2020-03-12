A special distance of 1K — the Leprechaun Lap — has been added for children ages 10 and younger participating in the third annual St. Paddy’s Day Dash on Sunday, March 15 at Fort Walla Walla Park, 1199 S.E. Myra Road.
Racers are encouraged to dress up and come ready to run, have fun and win prizes, according to sponsor Walla Walla Parks & Recreation.
Registration is open until race day: $15 for the 1K, and $25 for the 5K and 10K runs.
Registration includes a T-shirt, but late registrations may not receive shirts on race day and will have to pick them up at a later date.
Racers may pick up their information packet and check in between 9-9:50 a.m. on Sunday March 15 at the park.
The 1K will start at 9:30 a.m., 10K will start at 10 and the 5K will follow at 10:05 a.m.
Participants may celebrate their accomplishment by bringing their race bibs to Wingman Birdz + Brewz between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for a $1 off root beer and beer on race day only.
Information about the race and registration is available online at wwpr.us through the Parks & Rec website.
For more details, call 527-4527 or email recreation@wallawallawa.us.