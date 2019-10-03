MILTON-FREEWATER — Muddy Frogs Square Dance Club members will offer Modern Western Square Dance Lessons over three weeks in October at the Milton Freewater Community Building, 109 NE Fifth ST.
Sequential classes will be from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 6, 13 and 27. New movements are introduced and previously taught movements are reviewed.
“Square dance is a great social, low-impact exercise and is good for the body, mind and soul,” said Merri Anne Huber in a release.
There is a fee and scholarships are available.
Contact Huber for more details at merrianneh@charter.net or 541-861-9055.