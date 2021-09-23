Tiffany lamps

A group of Tiffany Studios lamps with bird's-eye detail from the Driehaus-Museum collection.

 John-Faier/Driehaus-Museum, courtesy photo

SPOKANE  — The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's fall lineup of exhibit includes "Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection," "Continuous Lines: Selections from the Joe Feddersen Collection" and "Awakenings: Traditional Canoes and Calling the Salmon Home."

The Tiffany exhibit celebrates the artistry, beauty and craftsmanship of Louis Comfort Tiffany's lamps, stained glass and decorative accessories. It opens to the public on Sunday, Oct. 3, and runs through Feb. 13.

Continuous Lines is a collection of contemporary American Indian art from established artists and newcomers. Acclaimed Indian artist Feddersen has personal ties to all of the artists represented and shares the voices and visions of his friends in the show through Feb. 6.

Awakenings  is an exploration of  canoe culture — the building, care and use of traditional canoes by the Plateau tribes of the Upper Columbia. The show opens Saturday, Sept. 25, and runs through Aug. 21, 2022.

Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday–Sunday. Admission: $12 adults (18+), $10 seniors (65+), $10 college students with valid ID, $7 children/students (6-17) and members and children 5 and younger are free. Tickets may be purchased online in advance at northwestmuseum.org

Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is at 2316 W First Ave., Spokane, WA 99201. Call 509-842-2943.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Load comments