SPOKANE — The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's fall lineup of exhibit includes "Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection," "Continuous Lines: Selections from the Joe Feddersen Collection" and "Awakenings: Traditional Canoes and Calling the Salmon Home."
The Tiffany exhibit celebrates the artistry, beauty and craftsmanship of Louis Comfort Tiffany's lamps, stained glass and decorative accessories. It opens to the public on Sunday, Oct. 3, and runs through Feb. 13.
Continuous Lines is a collection of contemporary American Indian art from established artists and newcomers. Acclaimed Indian artist Feddersen has personal ties to all of the artists represented and shares the voices and visions of his friends in the show through Feb. 6.
Awakenings is an exploration of canoe culture — the building, care and use of traditional canoes by the Plateau tribes of the Upper Columbia. The show opens Saturday, Sept. 25, and runs through Aug. 21, 2022.
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday–Sunday. Admission: $12 adults (18+), $10 seniors (65+), $10 college students with valid ID, $7 children/students (6-17) and members and children 5 and younger are free. Tickets may be purchased online in advance at northwestmuseum.org
Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is at 2316 W First Ave., Spokane, WA 99201. Call 509-842-2943.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.