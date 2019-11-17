Spanish consul says flamenco dancers are a 'thanks' to Walla Walla

A flamenco dance performance coming to Walla Walla on Tuesday is the result of a link that seems to be forming between Spain and the Walla Walla Valley.
Raíz de 4, featuring a flamenco dance troupe from Madrid, will perform Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Gesa Powerhouse Theatre.
Straight from the heart of Madrid, the dancers come from an establishment called Casa Patas, which has a flamenco dance school upstairs — the Flamenco Foundation and Conservatory — and a tapas bar on the main floor featuring live flamenco dancing.
Honorary Spanish consul Luis Esteban helped arrange the event. He says these dancers are some of the best in the world.
“It is the best flamenco you can find today,” Esteban said.
Esteban visited the Valley recently when he came with Washington Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown to visit the Valdemar Estates winery. He says the winery has significant cultural and historic implications. Valdemar is a fifth-generation Spanish wine establishment, and the company chose the Valley as its first-ever American location.
“It’s a beautiful story,” Esteban said. “Valdemar is in Walla Walla because the people have been welcoming.” He said everyone involved in the process was helpful and kind throughout the winery’s development on Rolling Hills Lane, just south of College Place.
Now, Esteban says Walla Walla is the focus of the Spanish consulate based in Seattle. He hopes to make the connection stronger between Spain and Walla Walla with events like this flamenco performance.
“I realize that the best way to put people together is to put on events,” Esteban said. “And flamenco is the best ambassador we have from Spain. ... (It is) a way to bring thanks to Walla Walla for how fantastic it has been for the Valdemar winery.”
Raíz de 4 will perform for one night only and features the dancing talents of Rafael Peral and Marisa Adame, two highly esteemed dancers in the flamenco world.
Tickets are $36 and can be bought at the Gesa Powerhouse Theatre website, phtww.com.