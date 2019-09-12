The city of Walla Walla will host a party for the South Ward from 5:30-7:30 tonight in the southwest corner of Howard-Tietan Park, just north of City Church on Howard Street.
The city’s fourth and final neighborhood party of the summer is for those who live in the South Ward and who want to meet City Council candidates.
Free food, drinks, live music from Eddie Manzanares, games, and more family fun is planned.
People running for City Council will be on hand to talk about their plans for Walla Walla if elected, and current Council member Jerry Cummins will inflate his hot-air balloon if the weather cooperates.