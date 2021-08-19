The Walla Walla Public Library theme for August is American Artist Appreciation Month.
This week’s adult feature is fiction: “The Moon and Sixpence,” by W. Somerset Maugham.
Charles Strickland is a staid banker, a man of wealth and privilege. He is also a man possessed of an unquenchable desire to create art. As Strickland pursues his artistic vision, he leaves London for Paris and Tahiti, and in his quest makes sacrifices that leave the lives of those closest to him in tatters. Through Maugham’s sympathetic eye, Strickland’s tortured and cruel soul becomes a symbol of the blessing and the curse of transcendent artistic genius, and the cost in humans’ lives it sometimes demands. — Publisher
The youth selection is a nonfiction picture book: “Dorothea’s Eyes,” by Barb Rosenstock.
This biography of celebrated photographer Dorothea Lange (best known for the iconic Migrant Mother image) has a clear, consistent message... Lange’s photographs are unique because they depict ‘people the world ignores’ with both truth and love, allowing viewers to see the world with their eyes and hearts...DuBois employs a muted palette, and the striking illustrations have a faded look that complements the setting and mood. ... A solid introduction to one of America’s most celebrated photographers. Ages 8-12. — School Library Journal
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E. Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.