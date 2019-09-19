Acoustic musician Tom Taylor will perform from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Tranche, 705 Berney Drive.
Taylor is a songwriter from Boise. He combines the musical influences of rock, dream pop, delta blues and British invasion genres to deliver medleys, and a variety of popular songs.
His dynamic vocals and guitar draw audiences who enjoy well-known classics, plus unique original songs, that inspire and deliver a memorable and uplifting musical experience.
Doggie Style Gourmet will debut with food for sale.