PENDLETON — Less is more, according to an exhibit at the Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
The Small Works Invitational will be on display through Sept. 28 in the East Oregonian Gallery.
The event begins with an opening party for artists and the public on from 5:30-7 tonight. Admission is free.
The exhibit features 14 artists from the region who were invited to create works that measure no more than 12 inches in any direction.
“We wanted to provide a chance for people to start an art collection, or add to an existing one, with works that are both great pieces of art and affordable,” said PCA executive director Roberta Lavadour.
“These works are small, but they pack a real punch. We were thrilled that so many of the artists we invited were able to participate.”
Featured artists include Joyce Anderson, Nika Blasser, Shari Dallas, Don Gray, Anne Haley, Alysha de Martinez, Asa Mease, Carl Merkle, Michelle Miller, Brian Purnell, Amy Rogers, Lori Sams, Alice Thomas and Sandra Westford.
A second exhibit runs concurrently in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery, where Lori Sams’ exhibit One Summer (of Motherhood) is on display, see page 5. For more details, call 541-278-9201 or see pendletonarts.org.