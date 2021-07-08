Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, this weekend will host a demonstration of tools used in the early 1800s and a living history presentation will be made.
Heritage skills demonstrations
Historian Gary Lentz will demonstrate the use of scientific instruments from the era of the Lewis and Clark Expedition at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
With the help of a Haley’s Octant, sextant, chronometer, surveyor’s chain and numerous small tools used for identifying plants, minerals and animals, the program will illustrate how the expedition’s captains measured distances, collected data on temperatures and determined their location using the sun, moon, planets and stars.
Lentz served on the Washington state governor’s Lewis & Clark Trail Committee for more than 25 years.
During that time, he observed and discussed various aspects of the expedition with scholars and experts. He was more interested in the how, re-creating their journal entries using their tools, instruments, weapons and cooking.
These exercises have provided unique insights into the early 19th-century way of life and he is excited to share these skills with others in this new educational program.
Living History
Tom Williams, at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, will portray Sam Black, the master of Fort Nez Perce at the mouth of the Walla Walla River from 1825-1830. Black was 46 when he assumed charge of the Walla Walla post. He came to North America from Scotland around 1810 and eventually went to work for the North West Company.
When the Hudson’s Bay and North West Companies merged in 1821, changing the post’s name to Fort Walla Walla, Black was not immediately rehired but eventually brought back on as a clerk.
Black is the reason a “vocabulary” of the Cayuse language exists that was the beginning of all later efforts to revive an extinct language. Historians and anthropologists also gleaned other cultural and ethnographic information about regional Indian people from Black’s writings.
The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays. Admission is free to children under 6 and members; $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for seniors ages 62 and older and students; and $9 general admission. Find our more at fwwm.org or call 509-525-7703.