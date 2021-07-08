Lyricist, singer, poet and songwriter Mark Holt will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Eternal Wines, 602 Piper Ave.
The doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts 6 p.m. There is no cover fee.
Holt has been written about in Country Weekly, Subaru of America's magazine Drive, Bluegrass Unlimited, Bluegrass Canada Magazine, Mandalay Bay Casino Resorts Guide and American Cowboy, a western lifestyle magazine. And Subaru of America recognized Holt for his branding song and lyrics for "Trusty Old Subaru."
Holt grew up in the Yakima Valley and now lives in Nez Perce County, Idaho.