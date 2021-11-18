United Way of the Blue Mountains presents Campbell Davis in a Sing Reunited concert at Gesa Power House Theatre at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.
Earlier this year, United Way had a virtual singing competition and fundraiser, Sing United Clash of the Blue Mountain Beats, that brought together musical talents in the region. The competition was for local bands and musicians who are from, live, go to school, or perform in Walla Walla, Columbia, Umatilla, Morrow, Baker, Union, Wallowa, Grant, Harney and Malheur counties or the Tri-Cities area.
The Sing United contest grand prize winner, Campbell Davis, returns to headline the Sing Reunited benefit concert for United Way of the Blue Mountains. Proceeds from this after-Thanksgiving fundraiser is again going to friends and neighbors in area communities through United Way.
Tickets ($40) are available online through United Way of the Blue Mountains. This event receives sponsor support by Baker Boyer Bank, Walla Walla Valley Honda and Abadan.
The current health and safety guidelines at Gesa Power House Theatre, including required mask use, will be observed.
