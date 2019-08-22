Maria Francis and Jeff Overbo define modern Americana with Silver Lake 66. They will play from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Tranche, 705 Berney Drive.
With a winning combination of classic country, folk and blues, their songs have been hailed by numerous publications and radio stations. With blended harmonies and ardent guitar-playing, they perform roots-laden duets following in the footsteps of Americana greats from Lucinda Williams to The Civil Wars.
Silver Lake 66 will rock the Tranche stage for the first time.
Jeffy’s Burgers & Brauts will be out to make dinner.