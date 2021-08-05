Demolition Derby action is back as part of the 2021 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days lineup.
The Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days theme is “Stars and Stripes and Country Nights.” The event runs from Sept. 1-5.
The derby will begin at 6 p.m., Sept. 2. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for spectators.
Driver registration is available on the fairgrounds website until the Tuesday, Aug. 10, deadline.
Tickets for the Demolition Derby start at $18. Early purchase of tickets is recommended to ensure the best available seating. Tickets are available at ubne.ws/demoderbytickets or at 509-527-3250. Walla Walla Valley Honda sponsors the event.