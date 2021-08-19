Shop Singers, a local indie/alt rock band, will perform from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, during Summer Sounds on the Plaza, at 31 E. Main St.
The group will perform the set they'll take to ChinookFest in the second hour of that show. Band member Nate Carlisle said tickets to ChinookFest, slated for Sept. 10-12, sold out at the beginning of August.
The festival chose the Walla Walla band for its musical lineup. ChinookFest is in Naches, Yakima County, at the base of the Cascade Mountains. “Great Music Meets the Great Outdoors” has been the fest motto since its inception in 2012.