PULLMAN — Romantic comedy “She Loves Me” will play Feb. 13-23 at the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15, Feb. 19-22 and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23.
General admission is $19.99. Call the RTOP Box Office at 509-334-0750 for details.
The endearing story explores the adventure of love with a storyline akin to “You’ve Got Mail,” with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan; “Shop Around the Corner,” featuring Jimmy Stewart; and “In the Good Ole Summer Time,” starring Judy Garland.
The Broadway musical is the third adaptation of the 1937 play “Parfumerie,” by Miklos Laszlo.
It first premiered on Broadway in 1963 starring Barbara Cook as Amalia Balash and Daniel Massey as Georg Nowack.
In 1964 the original production was nominated for a Tony for best musical.
Ever since its revival in 1993, the Broadway musical has won a Laurence Olivier Award for best musical revival as well as a Drama Desk Award for an outstanding rival in 1994 and 2016. “She Loves Me” also became the first Broadway show to ever be live-streamed in 2016 and was broadcast in cinemas later that year.
The story follows two unexpecting shop employees, Georg Nowack and Amalia Balash, who begin their relationship with a rocky start while unaware they’re anonymous pen pals.
The clueless coworkers are constantly at odds with each other; however, to everyone else, there is something more to be seen.
There is no doubt love can be unpredictable; while there is such a thing as love at first sight. Sometimes, though, it’s just not that simple.
Love can require time and intentionality or can even blossom with those we least expect.
For the Broadway musical “She Loves Me,” this could not be any truer, which makes it the perfect way to kick off Valentine’s day.