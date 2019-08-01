Live Cinema Series screening of Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” will be from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The show is a production of The Royal Shakespeare Company, filmed live in England and rebroadcast internationally to select screens.
When a young novice nun is compromised by a corrupt official, who offers to save her brother from execution in return for sex, she has no idea where to turn for help.
When she threatens to expose him, he tells her that no one would believe her. Although Shakespeare wrote the play in the early 1600s, it remains resonant today.
Artistic Director Gregory Doran directs this new production.
Beer, wine, popcorn, and snacks will be available for purchase, and may be taken into the theater.
Reserved seating tickets, $15 for adults and $10 for students, are available at phtww.com or call the box office at 509-529-6500. For group ticket sales, call 509-876-1662.