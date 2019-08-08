The seventh annual Swim the Snake will take place Saturday at Lyons Ferry. Paddlers can also participate.
Because of the lack of internet connection at Lyons Ferry, participants are required to pre-register before arriving at the river by going to eventbrite.com/swimthesnake.
The registration fee is $35 with a $2.40 user fee.
The event raises funds for regional nonprofit Blue Mountain Resource Conservation and Development Council and a competitive youth summer swim program in Pomeroy.
Paddling check-in will occur at Lyons Ferry Marina, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., north of the restaurant following the walkway trail to the top of the catwalk.
Check-in assistants will be at a picnic table and assist with registration. Participants must sign a waiver and have a numbered wrist band corresponding with their check-in number.
The paddleboard/kayak leg begins at 11 a.m.at Lyons Ferry Marina, near the breakwater (swimmers finish area) and ends at the swimming beach at Lyons Ferry State Park.
Local county sheriffs, Coast Guard Auxiliary and volunteers will help direct river traffic and assist participants if necessary.
The Paddling/Swimming Course
The course across the river is approximately 0.7 miles long, diagonally. Depending on water levels, water temperature averages 69 degrees, river depth is 60 feet.
The fastest swimmers usually finish in just under 25 minutes at 3 mph and most swimmers are out of the water within 40 minutes at 1.5 mph.
Paddlers can cover this distance in less time and may paddle back to the Marina, mindful of boat traffic.
Participants can compete in teams; a paddler and swimmer, or swimmers may just swim the Channel between points.
Or paddlers can just cross the river.
Event organizers encourage paddlers to join the swimmers after reaching the state park to assist safety personnel in the river to monitor and if necessary, assist swimmers in the river.
Swimmers will meet at the swimming beach and swim from the state park to Lyons Ferry Marina.
Stronger swimmers may wish to return swim to the park if they exit the water before 1 p.m.
Swimmers will check in, beginning after 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Required waivers must be signed for each participant.
All swimmers and paddlers will receive a numbered swimming cap or wrist band, which must be visible to staff and river patrols. Participants failing to display numbered caps or wrist bands will not be permitted to engage in the events.
Reading swimthesnakedotorg.wordpress.com/ for specific requirements is a must.